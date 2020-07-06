1/
Dennis G. Wolf
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis G. Wolf

Holmen - Dennis G. Wolf, 79 of Holmen, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Bodil (Volzgen) Wolf. He married DonnaMae Thornton on August 26, 1961 in Milwaukee. Dennis was a science teacher for 51 years, primarily in Cudahy, WI. Dennis loved life, making friends and sharing the Gospel wherever he went. He was an active leader at both Oak Creek A/G and River of Life A/G, Onalaska, WI.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years DonnaMae Wolf, his children Kevin (Eileen) Wolf, Connie (Roger) Thompson and Tamra (Jeff) Thomson; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children; and sister Carole (Ron) Rockwood.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A Private Family service will be at 1:00 PM. A public visitation will also be held at 1:30 PM followed by a brief service and committal at 2:30PM on Friday, July 10 at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at www.schumach er-kish.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Committal
02:30 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 782-1252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 6, 2020
Mr. Wolf was one of my favorite teachers. He used to call me a Great Dane because of my Danish heritage & he created an atmosphere where I actually enjoyed science. That was pure magic! I loved that Mr. Wolf was a man of science, faith, and humor. What a great combination! Just having Mr. Wolf in my thoughts makes Junior High seem like yesterday. My prayers go out to his family.
Diane (Lunde) Norante
Student
July 6, 2020
He is one of my favorite teachers. I never forgot how his science lessons made me feel that he cared about teaching. It was a privilege being one of his students.
Murrad Masoud
Student
July 6, 2020
Mr Wolf helped me through some of my worst days of my life. Ill never forget his kindness and love for teaching his students. We were always more than just students to him and Ill never forget him. My prayers go out to his family and loved ones.
Erica Hammernik
Student
July 6, 2020
Mr Wolf will be missed. He was my favorite science teacher. Thank you Mr Wolf for making science interesting.
Cimone Snyder
Student
July 6, 2020
A wonderfully unique and quirky teacher. Such a great sense of humor. Loved my class with him. RIP
Preston Wietholter
Student
July 6, 2020
Dennis always took the time to make me feel welcome at Oak Creek Assembly of God I appreciated his friendliness and his care of others.
Carol Riggs
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Although science was definitely not my strong subject in high school (CHS 1994 grad), having Mr Wolf as my teacher made it fun! I was just thinking about him randomly last week and wondering how he was. And thinking he would find humor in the fact that I married a scientist! I am deeply sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful man who made us laugh a lot, and cared so much for his students.
Rebecca Colby
Student
July 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dennis. He was a great fellow teacher that always tried to find the good in everyone. My prayers to the family.
donald Nappe
Teacher
July 6, 2020
I learned so much from Dennis Wolf. First as my 8th grade Science teacher, second in Driver's Ed and then as a Sunday school teacher at Oak Creek Assembly of God. He was funny and kind and smart. He will be missed. Prayers to Donna and family.
Patty Hren
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved