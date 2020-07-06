Dennis G. Wolf
Holmen - Dennis G. Wolf, 79 of Holmen, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Bodil (Volzgen) Wolf. He married DonnaMae Thornton on August 26, 1961 in Milwaukee. Dennis was a science teacher for 51 years, primarily in Cudahy, WI. Dennis loved life, making friends and sharing the Gospel wherever he went. He was an active leader at both Oak Creek A/G and River of Life A/G, Onalaska, WI.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years DonnaMae Wolf, his children Kevin (Eileen) Wolf, Connie (Roger) Thompson and Tamra (Jeff) Thomson; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children; and sister Carole (Ron) Rockwood.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A Private Family service will be at 1:00 PM. A public visitation will also be held at 1:30 PM followed by a brief service and committal at 2:30PM on Friday, July 10 at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
