Dennis Gutzke
1946 - 2020
Dennis Gutzke

Jackson - Dennis L. Gutzke age 74 passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 in West Bend. He was born on October 8, 1946 in Milwaukee to Edward F. and Leone M. (nee DeBarge) Gutzke. Dennis graduated from John Marshall High School and was later drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam. He married Charlotte M. Roeske on April 19, 1980 and they were married for 40 years. Dennis was retired from Pieper Electric as a panel wireman.

Dennis is survived by his wife Charlotte, children Elizabeth Kiepert, Claudette (James) Grossmeyer, Kristine (Randy) Shay and Jeanette Linda. He is further survived by grandchildren Clarissa (Jason) Theobald, Kyle Kiepert, James, Jerard and Cecelia Lewis, Bren and Brock Harrison, great-grandchildren Hayden and Landen Theobald, and his brothers Glen (Lynn) and Dave Gutzke, many brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Dennis enjoyed weekly card games, computer games, going up north to Perch Lake Plaza and fishing. He loved his cat Tiger.

Private Services will be held.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
