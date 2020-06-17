Dennis J. Pavlovic
South Milwaukee - Passed peacefully in his sleep June 13, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Dennis was a proud, phenomenal daddy and is survived by his children Ari, Bella, and a new addition this fall. He was born to be a daddy. Dennis was a loving soulmate and husband of almost 20 years to Jessie. Devoted son to Dennis and Liz. Brother and PIC to Sam (Pat), Justine and Jessica (Claudio). In laws, Gordon and Sonja, Nick (Kim) and Jeremy. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will all miss him. We feel such sorrow to never see those beutiful blue eyes and hear that roaring laugh. He'll live on through his beautiful babies and family who he cherised. Private memorial services to be held at Schaff Funeral Home. "And in torments thou didst prove to be courageous. Wherfore, we have gained thee as our great protector, O great Christopher."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
