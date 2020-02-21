|
Dennis J. Piasecki
Milwaukee - With profound sorrow, we mourn the loss of Dennis Piasecki on February 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Genevieve. Beloved father of Todd, Amy (David) Mejchar, and Lori (Matt) Ginter. Adored grandfather of Katie and Alec Mejchar. Fond brother of Barbara Hlavachek and uncle to Dan (Heidi) and John Hlavachek. Dear friend of Susan Schwartz. He will also be sorely missed by other relatives and his many friends. In his career as an interior designer, Dennis had just the right touch to transform the homes of his clients into exactly what they wanted. His interests were many and varied: avid Brewers fan (Packers and Bucks, too), gardening, reading, movies, live performances. He also never met a dog he didn't like. Above all, he was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and loved spending time with them. He was a treasure who will always remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. A casual gathering to celebrate Dennis's life will be held Sunday, February 23rd from 1-3pm at Johnson's Green 7, 6191 N Green Bay Ave, one of his favorite hangouts.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2020