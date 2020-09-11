Dennis J. RiesenReceived into God's welcoming arms on August 31, 2020 at age 79. Beloved husband, best friend, and soulmate of Betty-Ann. Caring devoted owner of his four-legged kids. Further survived by a niece, nephews, co-workers, and many dear and special friends… Especially Diane (the late Jack) Bong, Michael Winkler, and Denise "Elsie" (Chris) Winkler. Proud "Dad #2" to Sabrina (Rob) Bartels. Dennis was a retired member of the 128th Air National Guard. Dennis wore his heart on his sleeve; welcoming everyone with his warm, gentle nature and unique sense of humor. He will be dearly missed, remembered fondly, and live on in our hearts forever. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 16th at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 4-5pm with a service at 5.