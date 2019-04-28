Resources
Sadowski, Dennis J. Dennis J. Sadowski age 70 of Laona, Wi. Passed away on April 19th at home. Born in Milwaukee, Wi. To the late Harry and Bonita (Menne) Sadowski. Loving wife Kathleen (Kainz) Sadowski. Proud father to Christine (Rod) Schroeder, Steve (Pam) Kuczynski, proceeded in death by Christina Kuczynski. Cherished grandfather to Oscar, Sam, Jocylyn, Eva, Stevie, Austin, Sariah, Ben and Analiese. Dear Brother to Michael (Peggy) Sadowski, Lori (Kelvin) Sadowski, Allen (Cheryl) Sadowski, Dawn (Michael) Dunlap, Kay (Tim) Metnik Always remembered for the love of his family and friends as well as the joy of golfing, playing cribbage and enjoying the outdoors. A private celebration will be held May 5th. Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
