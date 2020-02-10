Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis J. Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis J. Sweeney Notice
Dennis J. Sweeney

West Allis - Age 79. At peace February 9, 2020. Survived by his wife, Patty; daughters, Colleen Kurtzhaults (Jody), Cathleen Moore (Damien); step-daughter, Josephine; grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, London; great-grandson, Caden. Preceded in death by his step-daughter, Roxanne. Retired from Post Office, Air Force Veteran, and member of Post 537. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 15th from 1 to 2 PM. Service 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline