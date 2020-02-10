|
|
Dennis J. Sweeney
West Allis - Age 79. At peace February 9, 2020. Survived by his wife, Patty; daughters, Colleen Kurtzhaults (Jody), Cathleen Moore (Damien); step-daughter, Josephine; grandchildren, Amber, Alyssa, London; great-grandson, Caden. Preceded in death by his step-daughter, Roxanne. Retired from Post Office, Air Force Veteran, and member of Post 537. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 15th from 1 to 2 PM. Service 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020