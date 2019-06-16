|
Wojcik, Dennis J. Passed away peacefully June 9, 2019, age 79. Cherished husband of Joan (nee Tulley) for 57 years. Loving father of Shari (Tim) Kromrey and Dennis Michael (Christine) Wojcik. Special grandpa of Brianna (Amanda), Michaela, Jacqueline, Emily, Alexandra and Audrey. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday, June 22, 1-3:45 PM. Memorial 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019