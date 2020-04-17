|
Dennis John Schmidt
Dennis John Schmidt, age 61, died peacefully on April 14, 2020 at the Christopher Hospice House in Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel J. and Audrey V. Schmidt. He is survived by two sons, Dolan (Jessica) and Dennis Jr. (Nicole) and one daughter, Cali; one brother, Daniel (JoAnn); five sisters, Susan (Steve) Wacek, Phyllis (Roy) Patzke, Linda (Dale) Masbruch, Diane (Nick) Karabon, Jennifer (Bryan) Fabry; four grandchildren. Also survived by his close loving friend, Gwen Crenshaw; his former wife, Corrie Schmidt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis worked for a number of years at the Brackenridge Hospital in Austin and was promoted to Lead Technician for a Housekeeping crew of 10 workers. After leaving the hospital employment, he worked as a Security Guard until failing health made working too difficult.
In past years, Dennis spent summers fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He spent time in the Fall participating in the Wisconsin deer hunt. He was a lifelong Brewer and Packer fan. He was a gifted sheepshead player. He enjoyed tending his patio garden, listening to classic rock and watching westerns.
A private ceremony to scatter Dennis' ashes on land where he hunted with his cousins and friends will take place at a later date. Please consider a donation to the Christopher House or the Salvation Army (Austin).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020