Dennis K. Johnson
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Age 84. Cherished husband of Becky (Nottle). Proud father of Eric (Elizabeth) Johnson and Scott (Jennifer) Johnson; and loving father of Jody (Michael) Rieder and granddaughter, Gabrielle. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Friday, May 1 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020