Dennis K. Johnson

Dennis K. Johnson Notice
Dennis K. Johnson

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Age 84. Cherished husband of Becky (Nottle). Proud father of Eric (Elizabeth) Johnson and Scott (Jennifer) Johnson; and loving father of Jody (Michael) Rieder and granddaughter, Gabrielle. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home Friday, May 1 from 12 noon until time of service at 1 PM. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
