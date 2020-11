Dennis L. BarnesSussex - Age 73, passed away on November 20, 2020. Dennis worked at Briggs & Stratton and Wisconsin Centrifugal where he was a CNC machinist before retiring. He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Kelly (Shannon) Sells, granddaughters Sarah and Bethany Wojciechowski. He was proceeded in death by his son Patrick Barnes and his mother Dorothy Barnes.Services will be held at a later date. For full notice please see the funeral home website.