Dennis L Fulbright
North Prairie - Dennis L. Fulbright, age 60, passed away at his residence in North Prairie on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Dennis was born on November 5, 1960 in Waukesha, WI to Jack and Helen (Pendowski) Fulbright. Dennis worked as a machinist the majority of his life. Dennis enjoyed snowmobiling, sailing, motorcycles, hunting, shooting, basically all outdoor activities and events. Dennis is survived by his father, Jack; his siblings, Diane (Ken) Lamp, Dave and Dan Fulbright and Donna (Scott) Surdyk; nieces, Savanah and Ashly; other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death was his mother Helen. A private committal service will be held for Dennis. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com
. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Fulbright family. 262-392-4251