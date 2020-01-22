|
Dennis L. Haeuser
Cedarburg - Born to Eternal Life on Tues. Jan. 21, 2020, age 70. Loving husband of Eileen (Nee Schmit). Proud father of Michelle (Gerald) Kort, Cindy (Joel) Moeller, Matthew (Kalyn) Haeuser and Peter (Jennifer) Haeuser. Dear grandfather of Jared, Kaitlyn and Lydia Kort, Abigail and Allison Moeller, Ethan and Owen Haeuser, and Benjamin Haeuser. Fond brother of Deborah Haeuser. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Rite of Christian Burial 10:00 AM on Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St in Grafton, WI. Private Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Fri. Jan. 24 (TODAY) from 4-8:00 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg, WI and Sat. at the church from 9 AM until time of the service. Memorials to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020