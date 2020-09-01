1/1
Dennis L. Lessard
Dennis L. Lessard

passed away surrounded by family on August 31, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Audrey. Loving father of Diane, Dean, David, Dana, and Daryl (Monique). Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren with another on the way. Brother of Aldia and Jeanette. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Donna, and three grandsons. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Dennis retired from Bucyrus-Erie after 43 years. He absolutely loved spending time with his 2 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID there are no services scheduled at this time.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
