Dennis L. Nabak Jr.
Dennis L. Nabak Jr.

Las Vegas - Formerly of Waukesha. Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 3, 2020, age 48 years. Dear father of Morgan Nabak. Loving son of Sandra (Frank) Foti and Dennis (Debra) Nabak Sr. Brother of Tracy (Jason) Smith. Half-brother of Dominic Nabak and Danielle Nabak; step-brother of Deanna Foti and Brennan Foti. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Former employee of Corporate Capital in Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ronald McDonald House appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
OCT
15
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, I was a classmate of his in High School. May you hang onto to all the memories. Praying for you all.
Heidi Kozar Hartz
Classmate
October 9, 2020
Dennis at our wedding
Tracy Smith
Sister
October 9, 2020
This is a picture of the Koenes side of the immediate family.
Tracy Smith
Sister
October 8, 2020
It still seems unreal that you are gone. I know everyone else got to see your happy go lucky party guy side and that's not really the side I got to see as of course I was the pain in the butt sister. It saddens me that we did not get to rekindle our friendship like you promised just before you passed but I am glad at least that we reconnected before you left. Party like a rockstar up there the way you always did down here. I'm sorry that by the time we got involved your time was already nearly up but unfortunately you always had to do everything your way and didn't care what anyone had to say about it. Please look after our dogs until Jason and I get up there to be with them, god knows there is already a herd of them. We'll miss you and your smile. Love, Tracy, Jason, Roxie, Raven, Ophelia and River.
Tracy Smith
Sister
October 7, 2020
May his memory be a blessing. Love, Bobbi and David PUl
Bobbi 3
Friend
