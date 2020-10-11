It still seems unreal that you are gone. I know everyone else got to see your happy go lucky party guy side and that's not really the side I got to see as of course I was the pain in the butt sister. It saddens me that we did not get to rekindle our friendship like you promised just before you passed but I am glad at least that we reconnected before you left. Party like a rockstar up there the way you always did down here. I'm sorry that by the time we got involved your time was already nearly up but unfortunately you always had to do everything your way and didn't care what anyone had to say about it. Please look after our dogs until Jason and I get up there to be with them, god knows there is already a herd of them. We'll miss you and your smile. Love, Tracy, Jason, Roxie, Raven, Ophelia and River.

Tracy Smith

Sister