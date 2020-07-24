Dennis Leo Feest



It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Dennis Leo Feest on July 23, 2020, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.



He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on February 7th, 1931 to John Feest and Anna (nee Franchek.) He served in the Army and Army reserves from 1952-1964. He met his wife, Dorothy (nee Hammel) in 1959. They were married February 14, 1960, just celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They lived and raised their family in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. He worked at Harnischfeger until his retirement in 1990. He volunteered his time at the Menomonee Falls elementary schools reading with children and Junior Achievement. He enjoyed traveling the world. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Later in life it brought him great joy to walk on the beach on Amelia Island Florida with Dottie and his companion dog, Vivian.



He is survived by his wife, Dottie, Denise (Tom) Tsoupeis, DeeAnn (late Cliff) Leda, Doreen (Bob) Wesp, Donna (Brian) Nelson, sister in law Diane (John) Pasieka, 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Our lives are richer and blessed having known him.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any generosity in Dennis's name be directed to Emmanuel Community Church or Cedar Community in West Bend.









