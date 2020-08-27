1/
Dennis Leonard Gritzmacher
Dennis Leonard Gritzmacher

God saw that you were getting tired so he wrapped his arms around you and whispered, "Come with me."

Dennis Leonard Gritzmacher was born to eternal life on August 20, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice. Dennis was born to Mildred and Harold Gritzmacher on June 8, 1947. He graduated from New Berlin Eisenhower and went on to obtain a Business degree from Milton College. He and his best friend, who is his brother, Hal, opened Gritz'z Pzazz in 1976 and operated the restaurant until 1996. He was a successful realtor for many years developing properties in Illinois and Wisconsin. Throughout his illness he was lovingly cared for by his brother, Hal, his sister-in-law, Kelly and nieces, Hannah and Sophia. He is preceded in death by his sister, Gloria and both of his parents, Mildred and Harold. The family would like to send a special thank you to the loving care that Dennis received from Angels Grace Hospice. The loss of Dennis to his brother is immense and deeply felt. You will no longer feel anymore emotional or physical pain, Den. Rest in peace until we meet again. He is also survived by a son and three grandchildren.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
