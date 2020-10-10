Dennis M. Benedict
Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, October 8, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee Pernusch). Dear father of Garrett Benedict and Lisa Benedict. Loving grandfather of Caden Melecio-Benedict and Alessandria Benedict. Brother of Jeffery (Anne) Benedict. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Retired employee of the US Post Office after 46 years. Vietnam US Army Veteran of the 9th Infantry Division. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors
appreciated.