Dennis M. Benedict
Dennis M. Benedict

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, October 8, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Doreen (nee Pernusch). Dear father of Garrett Benedict and Lisa Benedict. Loving grandfather of Caden Melecio-Benedict and Alessandria Benedict. Brother of Jeffery (Anne) Benedict. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Retired employee of the US Post Office after 46 years. Vietnam US Army Veteran of the 9th Infantry Division. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
