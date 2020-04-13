|
Dennis Michael Raabe 73, passed away at the Milwaukee VA Hospital on April 13, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Mai; children Marie Hade (James) and Dennis K. (Shiela) grandchildren Jordan Engler, Tonny Mallet and Grace Hade; siblings Richard (Maria) and the late George W. (Clarice); Nieces and nephews Nicholas Raabe (Brandi), Paul, Michelle, Michael and Ryan (deceased) Gonzalez. Further survived by life long friends, family and extended family members Lee Nevala and Leon DeRoune. Preceded in death by his parents George E. and Marie Martha (nee Sherid), brother George W. and granddaughter Alyson Hade. Special Thanks to the Zablocki VA staff for his care and compassion throughout his life and to his death.
As a Navy Veteran, Dennis will be interred at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery with a committal service to commemorate his life. A memorial service will he held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020