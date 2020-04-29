Services
Dennis "Gonzo" Natarelli

Dennis "Gonzo" Natarelli

Waukesha, formerly Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age 73 years. Beloved husband for almost 50 years to Linda. Loving father of Jennifer (David) Micale, Michael (Carri) Natarelli and Tina Natarelli. Proud Papa of Tony. Special step-grandfather of Stephanie. Dear brother of Donald (Kathy) Natarelli and the late David (Judi) Natarelli. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus, services are pending. Please visit our website for complete obituary and service updates.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2020
