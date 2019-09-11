|
|
Dennis O. Hibner
Age 86, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Tracy (Todd Aschenbrenner), sister Nina Hoehn of Pennsylvania, brother Gary Hibner of California, sister-in-law Harriet Hibner of Texas, nieces, nephews, good friend Rich and many other friends.
Dennis was born in York, Pennsylvania. After serving in the army, he and his wife moved to Springfield, Massachusetts where he attended Springfield College obtaining both Bachelor and Master Degrees. He began his career with the YMCA in Wilmington, Delaware where he was instrumental in opening a branch in New Castle, Delaware establishing such programs as Indian Guides and Indian Princesses. As Executive Director, he focused on the well-being of youth and families. He and his family moved to Milwaukee in 1968 where he became the Branch Director of the North Shore YMCA in Shorewood. After his career with the YMCA, he worked for United Way and later became the Executive Director of the International Institute of Wisconsin and the Holiday Folk Fair. Dennis had major accomplishments in life but he will be remembered mostly for his compassion, generosity, sense of humor, humanity, gratitude and love for his family. He was always ready to support and help those who needed him. Dennis will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at North Shore Presbyterian Church, 4048 N. Bartlett Avenue, Shorewood, on Sunday, September 15 at 3:30 PM followed by a reception and light meal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Shore Presbyterian Church, the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue, 53208, or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019