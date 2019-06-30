|
|
Jurkowski, Dennis P. Entered God's Loving Arms on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, age 78. Loving husband of Bernadette for 32 years. Proud father of Andrea, Michele, Lisa, Sarah and Samantha. Grandpa of Amanda, Paige, Hailey, Miles and Sydnee. Brother of Judith Syring. Further Survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH; 2604 N Swan Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53226, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11-1PM. Celebration of life at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Unity Hospice, De Pere.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019