Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Jurkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis P. Jurkowski

Add a Memory
Dennis P. Jurkowski Notice
Jurkowski, Dennis P. Entered God's Loving Arms on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, age 78. Loving husband of Bernadette for 32 years. Proud father of Andrea, Michele, Lisa, Sarah and Samantha. Grandpa of Amanda, Paige, Hailey, Miles and Sydnee. Brother of Judith Syring. Further Survived by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at CHRIST KING CATHOLIC CHURCH; 2604 N Swan Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53226, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11-1PM. Celebration of life at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Unity Hospice, De Pere.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline