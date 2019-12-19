Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Dennis P. Walsh

Dennis P. Walsh Notice
Dennis P. Walsh

Entered into Eternal Life on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Jill M. Walsh. Loving father of Patrick (Michelle), Christopher (Jessica) Walsh and Erin (Justin) Olson. A visitation will be held on Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the 2:30 PM Funeral Services at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capital Dr., Brookfield. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
