|
|
Dennis P. Walsh
Entered into Eternal Life on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Jill M. Walsh. Loving father of Patrick (Michelle), Christopher (Jessica) Walsh and Erin (Justin) Olson. A visitation will be held on Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of the 2:30 PM Funeral Services at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capital Dr., Brookfield. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019