Wargolet Jr., Dennis P. Passed away May 16, 2019 at the age of 51 years. Beloved husband of Janet for 23 years. Father of Elyse. Survived by parents Dennis Sr. and Mary, sister Michelle (Nancy Ackerman), brother Brian (Carrie), brothers-in-law Don, Bruce, Jim and sister-in-law Annmarie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, May 22 at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH (1720 E. Norwich Ave) from 9:30 - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private cremation to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019