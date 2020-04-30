Dennis Paul Redman
Dennis Paul Redman, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by loved ones after a heroic battle with liver disease. His sense of humor, loving ways, passion for work, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Dennis was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Al and Blanche Redman. Dennis learned his work ethic early in life by working in his father's sporting goods store. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1957 and that year, he met the love of his life, Diane Leverance, while attending a conference in Colorado with his father. Thankfully she was a Milwaukee girl herself, and on September 24, 1960 they were married at Christ King Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, WI. In 1978, they left their home in Brown Deer and moved to Erin Meadows. Dennis loved the yard where he spent innumerable hours working in his gardens. He was an ardent gardener with a greenhouse and a passion for native wildflowers.
Dennis attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While at the university, he received an apprenticeship in printing and thus began his lifelong career dedicated to the graphic arts. Dennis' talent, keen eye for color, and continued quest for knowledge earned him national recognition as an expert in the field of graphic arts. He received numerous awards throughout his long career. Dennis worked at Wisconsin Cuneo Press for over 25 years. His inventiveness and his interest in advancing technology led him to become the owner and CEO of Plus Digital Print established in March 2000. Ten years later at the age of 71, instead of retiring, Dennis became an executive at Hi-Liter Graphics, LLC. Even after his retirement, he continued to consult and share his knowledge with numerous organizations. As Dennis was never one to sit still and as sporting goods stores held a special place in his heart, he enjoyed a part-time position at Cabela's during his retirement.
The outdoors was the place Dennis chose for fun and relaxation. He loved golfing, fishing and boating, especially in Door County. He shared his love of duck, deer, and turkey hunting with his sons and he shared his joy of pheasant hunting with his beloved German Shorthair Pointers.
Faith in God was an important aspect of Dennis and Diane's 60 years together. They raised their children in the church and were active members of Holy Hill Church for 30 years. Dennis served on the pastoral council. Upon their move to Sherwood, WI, Dennis and Diane became members of St. John - Sacred Heart parish.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Gordon Redman as well as Diane's siblings, sister Patricia Zoulek (nee Leverance) and brother John Leverance. He is survived by his family including his loving wife, Diane, children Michael Redman (wife Renee Sanger Redman), Jennifer Redman-Schell, and Andrew Redman (wife Adrienne Stzyzewski Redman) and his six grandchildren Alex, Jack, Jason, Andrea, Grace and Sam.
A funeral Mass to be scheduled after COVID 19 restrictions are lifted at St. John-Sacred Heart Parish in Sherwood, WI. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
A special thank you to the many nurses and caregivers with Theda Care at Home Hospice.
VERKUILEN-VAN DEURZEN
FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna 766 2099
www.verkuilenfh.com
Dennis Paul Redman, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by loved ones after a heroic battle with liver disease. His sense of humor, loving ways, passion for work, and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Dennis was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Al and Blanche Redman. Dennis learned his work ethic early in life by working in his father's sporting goods store. He graduated from Pulaski High School in 1957 and that year, he met the love of his life, Diane Leverance, while attending a conference in Colorado with his father. Thankfully she was a Milwaukee girl herself, and on September 24, 1960 they were married at Christ King Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, WI. In 1978, they left their home in Brown Deer and moved to Erin Meadows. Dennis loved the yard where he spent innumerable hours working in his gardens. He was an ardent gardener with a greenhouse and a passion for native wildflowers.
Dennis attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While at the university, he received an apprenticeship in printing and thus began his lifelong career dedicated to the graphic arts. Dennis' talent, keen eye for color, and continued quest for knowledge earned him national recognition as an expert in the field of graphic arts. He received numerous awards throughout his long career. Dennis worked at Wisconsin Cuneo Press for over 25 years. His inventiveness and his interest in advancing technology led him to become the owner and CEO of Plus Digital Print established in March 2000. Ten years later at the age of 71, instead of retiring, Dennis became an executive at Hi-Liter Graphics, LLC. Even after his retirement, he continued to consult and share his knowledge with numerous organizations. As Dennis was never one to sit still and as sporting goods stores held a special place in his heart, he enjoyed a part-time position at Cabela's during his retirement.
The outdoors was the place Dennis chose for fun and relaxation. He loved golfing, fishing and boating, especially in Door County. He shared his love of duck, deer, and turkey hunting with his sons and he shared his joy of pheasant hunting with his beloved German Shorthair Pointers.
Faith in God was an important aspect of Dennis and Diane's 60 years together. They raised their children in the church and were active members of Holy Hill Church for 30 years. Dennis served on the pastoral council. Upon their move to Sherwood, WI, Dennis and Diane became members of St. John - Sacred Heart parish.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Gordon Redman as well as Diane's siblings, sister Patricia Zoulek (nee Leverance) and brother John Leverance. He is survived by his family including his loving wife, Diane, children Michael Redman (wife Renee Sanger Redman), Jennifer Redman-Schell, and Andrew Redman (wife Adrienne Stzyzewski Redman) and his six grandchildren Alex, Jack, Jason, Andrea, Grace and Sam.
A funeral Mass to be scheduled after COVID 19 restrictions are lifted at St. John-Sacred Heart Parish in Sherwood, WI. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
A special thank you to the many nurses and caregivers with Theda Care at Home Hospice.
VERKUILEN-VAN DEURZEN
FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna 766 2099
www.verkuilenfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.