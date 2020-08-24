1/
Dennis R. Skory
Dennis R. Skory

Waukesha - Found peace on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Dear husband of Kathleen (nee Buska) for 43 years. Proud father of Scott Skory, Michelle (Mark) Heinert and Melissa (Kyle) Fraser. Loving grandpa of Mikayla, Makenzie and Ben. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his loyal 4 legged companion, Kylie.

Dennis was a Civil Engineer for the WI DOT for 35 years.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel on Saturday, August 29 from 9 - 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
