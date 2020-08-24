Dennis R. SkoryWaukesha - Found peace on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Dear husband of Kathleen (nee Buska) for 43 years. Proud father of Scott Skory, Michelle (Mark) Heinert and Melissa (Kyle) Fraser. Loving grandpa of Mikayla, Makenzie and Ben. Further survived by other relatives, friends and his loyal 4 legged companion, Kylie.Dennis was a Civil Engineer for the WI DOT for 35 years.Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel on Saturday, August 29 from 9 - 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Waukesha.