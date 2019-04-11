|
Tischendorf, Dennis R. Passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at age 70. Beloved husband of Wendy L. (Nee Olson). Loving father of Jessica R. Tischendorf. Dear cousin of Janice (Russell) Mutza, Jeffrey (Mary) Javorek, Allen Javorek. Godfather of Rusty Mutza. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1-3PM at St. John's Lutheran Church (6700 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek,WI). Service to follow at 3PM. Inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Olive Ev. Lutheran church-Suamico, WI or St. John's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019