Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Tischendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis R. Tischendorf

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dennis R. Tischendorf Notice
Tischendorf, Dennis R. Passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at age 70. Beloved husband of Wendy L. (Nee Olson). Loving father of Jessica R. Tischendorf. Dear cousin of Janice (Russell) Mutza, Jeffrey (Mary) Javorek, Allen Javorek. Godfather of Rusty Mutza. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1-3PM at St. John's Lutheran Church (6700 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek,WI). Service to follow at 3PM. Inurnment Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Olive Ev. Lutheran church-Suamico, WI or St. John's Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now