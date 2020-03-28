|
Dennis R. Westling
Dennis R. Westling, age 84, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Dennis was born in Omaha, NE, the son of Reuben and Nina Westling. He joins his beloved wife of 59 years, Carolyn J. Westling, eldest son Dennis "Chip" Westling, sisters Gloria Kuhns and Leanne Carstens in eternal rest. Dennis was loved and cherished by his three children Bruce Westling, Bill (Lisa) Westling, Kathryn Emond and beloved sister Sandy Erickson. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis was proud to be a loving "Poppy" to ten grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing with his sons, caring for his cats, old western movies and collecting antique tin toys. Dennis was a retired Cattle Buyer and served seven years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. In later years Dennis found joy in the little things; the company of his daughter and caregiver Kathy, hard candy and the occasional cigarette. The family would like to thank Jessica for her compassion, friendship and skilled assistance. Dennis will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for both Dennis and Carolyn.
Memorials may be made in Dennis' name to: Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020