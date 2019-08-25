Services
Torgerson Funeral Home
408 N Water St
Black River Falls, WI 54615
(715) 284-4321
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Wagner Park
Pewaukee, WI
Dennis Ray Massie


1963 - 2019
Massie, Dennis Ray Dennis Ray Massie died at the age of 56 on July 26, 2019 after a short but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Milwaukee on April 13, 1963 to Richard and Roseline (Gordon) Massie, Dennis lived his life as an explorer. He had resided in countless cities across four states and made friends everywhere he went. Dennis loved to travel and had visited dozens of U.S. states, Canada, and Costa Rica. And in the past few years, he had begun to explore the continent of Asia - ultimately falling in love with the landscape and culture of Thailand. Dennis was a proud grandfather of Russel; father to Kyle (Joy), Deon, and Ronnie; uncle of Heather and Sean and a devoted son to Ronald & Roseline Meyers, and Richard & Donna Massie. He is further survived by his former wife of 22 years Deborah (Stacie) Massie, many friends and other family members. Dennis was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Michael. An informal Celebration of Life party is to be held on August 31st at Wagner Park in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. To those who wish to attend, please RSVP with his son Kyle at (262) 424-7512. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dennis' memory to www.cancerresearch.org or www.pancan.org.
