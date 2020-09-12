Dennis S. SchultzErin - Dennis S. Schultz of Erin passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from an accident at the age of 50 years. He was born on June 4, 1970 in West Allis, the son of Daniel and Barbara (nee Boutin) Schultz.Dennis was the strongest and most devoted husband, father, brother, son, nephew and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and being outside with his family and friends. He was always there for anyone who needed help.Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Deann (nee Hoppe), his loving daughters, Jordyn and Hayley, his parents, Daniel and Barbara, and his brother, Steve (Sabina) Schultz. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Dennis's death has left a great void in the lives of family and friends. He will be greatly missed.The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.The family highly recommends masks be worn at the reception.The family would like to create a memory scrapbook of Dennis. They would greatly appreciate a picture, written memory, or story of Dennis to be brought to the reception to be placed in Dennis's Memory Book.