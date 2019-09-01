|
Dennis Schultz Sr.
Milwaukee - Peacefully passed away August 27, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Loving husband of the late Eyvonne (nee Sigel) his wife of 63 years. Beloved father of Dennis, Jr. (Cindy) and Jim (Cheri). Cherished grandpa of Jacob, Katie (Paul) Spicer, Jim (fiancee Alisa) and Elizabeth. Proud great-grandpa of Remy Mae and Link Dennis. Further survived by his nieces and friends.
Dennis was a proud Army Air Force Veteran serving during WWII. He graduated class of 1947 from Northland College in Ashland, WI, and followed that with his Masters degree from the University of Houston. Dennis was a Science teacher in South Milwaukee where he taught in the same room for 33 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Stars & Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin or First Congregational UCC Church are appreciated.
Memorial visitation Saturday, September 7 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1111 N. Chicago Ave, South Milwaukee (Hwy. 32) from 9:30-11:00 AM followed by Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Inurnment First Congregational Church cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019