Dennis "Dan" Schultz
1926 - 2020
Dennis "Dan" Schultz

Grafton - Dennis "Dan" Schultz, of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McKinley Place in Cedarburg. He was 93 years old.

Dan was born in Milwaukee on December 26, 1926, son of Alex Schultz and Mary Pennekamp Schultz. He grew up on the south side of Milwaukee and attended Boys Technical High School in Milwaukee. After high school, he volunteered for service in the US Navy, serving in the latter days of WWII in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, where he served onboard the USS Intrepid. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he became a firefighter with the Milwaukee Fire Department. Dan served his community with pride for over 36 years, retiring in 1986.

He was a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish in Cedarburg and was also a proud member of IAFF Local 215. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed playing handball and running.

Dan is survived by his three daughters: Mary Callahan of Thiensville, Christine (John Moha) Schultz of Cedarburg, and Kathy (John) Valenti of Menomonee Falls. He is further survived by his grandson Harrison Callahan, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn and his sister Lois Breister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Francis Borgia Church in Cedarburg. He will be laid to rest next to Carolyn at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society - Ozaukee Campus.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
