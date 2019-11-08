|
Dennis Sullivan Double
Found peace November 1, 2019 at the age of 74 years. Preceded in death by his parents Bill and Janice, brother Dick, sister Debbie and infant daughter and son. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Christine (nee Haczynski); sister-in-law Leah (Mark) Dosch; nieces, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to or LifeStriders of Waukesha (www.lifestriders.org) are appreciated.
Memorial Visitation Wednesday, November 13 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Dr., Hales Corners, WI 53130). Memorial Service to be held at 5:00 PM. Inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019