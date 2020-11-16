1/1
Dennis VanDe "Den" Hey
Dennis "Den" Van De Hey

Milwaukee - Dennis "Den" Van De Hey

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 13, 2020, at the age of 56 years. Beloved husband of Phil Michels. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Margaret Vande Hey. Cherished brother of Julie (John), Ann (Dick), Jill (Rolfe), Jayne (Mike), Amy (Dennis), Joe (Julie), and Jenny (John). Den is also loved and will be missed by The Michels Family, 53 nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, best friend Chris Sisinni, other family and many friends.

Thanks to the staff at Froedtert Hospital and Horizon Home Hospice. Special thanks to Stiliani Revere: your love, kindness and compassion will be with us forever.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held. A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held on Den and Phil's anniversary, September 5, 2021.

Dennis never wanted any person to be hungry. If so desired, memorials in his name may be made to a cause he believed in:

https://991themix.radio.com/stuffthebus2020

If you smoke, please stop. If you don't, please never start.

"You Will Be In Our Hearts Forever"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
