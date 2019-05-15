Beaudry I , Dennis W. Dad passed away peacefully May 12, 2019 at the age of 76, after health complications challenged his quality of life over the past year. Preceded in death by his loving angel and wife of 55 years, Sandra "Sandy" (mom); born on August 5, 1942 to Clarence Beaudry, Sr. and Margaret (Beaudry) Pendzich. Also preceded in death was his brother Clarence Jr. Survived by his three children, Amy (Kent) Billingsley, Dennis II (Krista) and Mark (Jessica). Further survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Christine and Joe "Mike" Purpero; Very proud grandpa to: Aaron, Ashley, Amanda, Rachael and Tyler. Special great grandpa to Weston. Also survived by aunts, cousins (Abrams & Noyes), nieces and nephews. And a dear friend to John Zajackowski. Visitation Saturday, May 18th, 11am to 1pm, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners. Memorial service at 1pm. Dad proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher House Foundation are greatly appreciated. A special thank you to the medical staff and Palliative Team at the Clement J. Zablocki V.A. for the compassionate care they provided. Please see www.hartsonfuneralhome.com for further information.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary