Dennis W. Menzel
Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Dec. 21, 2019. Age 78 years. Loving husband of Nancy for 50 years. Loving father of Jeremy (Kristen) and Ben (Amy). Adored grandpa of Nick, Ian, and Maddie. Dear brother of Dave (Laura) and brother-in-law of Jean (the late Bob), Dave (Laura), Bob (Lynn), Tom (Marcia), Mary (Robin), Jim (Mary), Sandi (Brian), and Sue (Dennis). Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret.
A Celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Dennis was an avid reader and intellectual in search of knowledge and truth. He was a dedicated Badger and Packer fan. He treasured his friendships, relationships, and his time with his family and friends. Dennis made a big impact by his many small acts of kindness done with love and respect.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019