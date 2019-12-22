Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Menzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis W. Menzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis W. Menzel Notice
Dennis W. Menzel

Menomonee Falls - Found peace on Dec. 21, 2019. Age 78 years. Loving husband of Nancy for 50 years. Loving father of Jeremy (Kristen) and Ben (Amy). Adored grandpa of Nick, Ian, and Maddie. Dear brother of Dave (Laura) and brother-in-law of Jean (the late Bob), Dave (Laura), Bob (Lynn), Tom (Marcia), Mary (Robin), Jim (Mary), Sandi (Brian), and Sue (Dennis). Further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Margaret.

A Celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.

Dennis was an avid reader and intellectual in search of knowledge and truth. He was a dedicated Badger and Packer fan. He treasured his friendships, relationships, and his time with his family and friends. Dennis made a big impact by his many small acts of kindness done with love and respect.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline