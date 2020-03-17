Services
Deone B. Lewis

Deone B. Lewis

South Milwaukee - (Née Badgley) Deone passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Robert K. Lewis. She is survived by her children Mary (David Walsh), Richard (Marisa), Patricia (Ronald Rucks), James (Kimberley) and John (Jill) Lewis. Deone is also survived by grandchildren Lucas, Lucy, Thomas, Katherine, Jason, Andrea, John Jr., Jesse, Ashley, Matthew, Jamie, Justin and Emily. Further survived by great-grandchildren Averia, Emy, Oliver, Tristan, Braeden, Landen, Cambria, Makenna, Beatrice, Ethan, Eden, Madyson, Bryn, nieces and nephews.

Private burial. Services will be held at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
