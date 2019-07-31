|
Held (Slavik), Derek J. Of Waukesha found peace July 25, 2019 at age 30. He will be sadly missed by his parents, Amy (Dave Grootemaat) Held-Grootemaat and James Slavik, his sisters, Nicole L. (Eli) Shreve and Sara Slavik, brothers James Slavik and Joshua Slavik and his grandparents, Lois M. Held and Gerald Slavik. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence "Red" L. Held and grandmother Judy Slavik. Visitation Mon., Aug. 5th from 2 PM until 4 PM funeral service at FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are appreciated to the LSS-Genesis House, 6737 W. Washington Street, Suite 2275, West Allis, WI 53214 and NOVA-Angle Fund, 3240 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019