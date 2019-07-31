Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Held
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek J. (Slavik) Held

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Held (Slavik), Derek J. Of Waukesha found peace July 25, 2019 at age 30. He will be sadly missed by his parents, Amy (Dave Grootemaat) Held-Grootemaat and James Slavik, his sisters, Nicole L. (Eli) Shreve and Sara Slavik, brothers James Slavik and Joshua Slavik and his grandparents, Lois M. Held and Gerald Slavik. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Clarence "Red" L. Held and grandmother Judy Slavik. Visitation Mon., Aug. 5th from 2 PM until 4 PM funeral service at FUNERAL HOME. Memorials are appreciated to the LSS-Genesis House, 6737 W. Washington Street, Suite 2275, West Allis, WI 53214 and NOVA-Angle Fund, 3240 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901. See complete obituary at www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline