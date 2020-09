The last time I talked with Derek, he made me feel so good. It was a chance meeting several years ago at Christmas. He gave me a tight bear hug and big smiles. I don’t remember what we talked about, but, I do remember that it was a happy time for him. The last time I saw Derek was on the TV news. He was bravely standing front and center in a police line helping to stop unrest at Sherman Park. I felt very privileged to have him for a nephew. I do miss him. I will miss him.

Randy Malliet

