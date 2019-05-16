Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Derik R. Davis Notice
Davis, Derik R. Passed away Friday May 10, 2019 age 24yrs. Loving son of Kristen (William), Devlin (Gina). Loving brother of Heather (Pat), Erika. Uncle of Leah, Nephew of Dina (Tony) & Terri (Alan). Grandmas special Buddy Darla. Girlfriend Kayla other family and his Brethren and friends. Derik was a proud US Army Airborne Infantry member. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday May 18th from 12-2PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Memorial Service at 2PM with Military Honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019
