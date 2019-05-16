|
Davis, Derik R. Passed away Friday May 10, 2019 age 24yrs. Loving son of Kristen (William), Devlin (Gina). Loving brother of Heather (Pat), Erika. Uncle of Leah, Nephew of Dina (Tony) & Terri (Alan). Grandmas special Buddy Darla. Girlfriend Kayla other family and his Brethren and friends. Derik was a proud US Army Airborne Infantry member. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday May 18th from 12-2PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Memorial Service at 2PM with Military Honors.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2019