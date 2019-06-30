Jenkins, Devon Mills Sunrise: January 11, 1995 Sunset: June 27, 2019 Devon went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, June 27, 2019. While he has transitioned home to be with the Lord he has NOT left behind his family, friends and supporters that have LOVED him during his journey. He continues to walk along side with you in your personal journey. So, he does not want you to be sad about his rebirth, but instead joyful and happy about his "Choice" to go home. His message to everyone is to be Loved, to give Love, and to receive Love. To know more about Devon's Choice please go to http://gf.me/u/trphq2. Devon and the family would like to extend a thank you to all that supported, loved and assisted him before, during and after his transition. Due to the untimely transition of Devon, the time and date of Devon's memorial has not been determined. So, please check back at the funeral home website for updated information.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019