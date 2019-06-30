Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Resources
More Obituaries for Devon Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Devon Mills Jenkins


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Devon Mills Jenkins Notice
Jenkins, Devon Mills Sunrise: January 11, 1995 Sunset: June 27, 2019 Devon went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, June 27, 2019. While he has transitioned home to be with the Lord he has NOT left behind his family, friends and supporters that have LOVED him during his journey. He continues to walk along side with you in your personal journey. So, he does not want you to be sad about his rebirth, but instead joyful and happy about his "Choice" to go home. His message to everyone is to be Loved, to give Love, and to receive Love. To know more about Devon's Choice please go to http://gf.me/u/trphq2. Devon and the family would like to extend a thank you to all that supported, loved and assisted him before, during and after his transition. Due to the untimely transition of Devon, the time and date of Devon's memorial has not been determined. So, please check back at the funeral home website for updated information.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline