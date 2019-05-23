|
Berreth, DeWayne Edwin DeWayne Edwin Berreth passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at his home in Jacksonville, FL after a long battle with lung cancer with his daughter by his side. He was born in Aberdeen, SD on January 10, 1940 to Edwin and Alice Berreth. DeWayne is survived by his daughters, Sandra Berreth-Weinhold (Ron) and Desiree Berreth. DeWayne was a loving grandfather to Jill Alsuwailih, Scott Weinhold, and Jessica Berreth, as well as a great-grandfather to Naseem Alsuwailih and Aliya Alsuwailih. He is survived by six brothers and two sisters. Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother, and his perfect grandson, Scott Weinhold. DeWayne proudly served in the army and spent years stationed in Europe. After his service, he moved to Milwaukee, WI where he worked at Pelton Casteel until he bought his own bar in Cudahy, WI. Later, he worked at Suburban Vending until he retired and moved to Florida in 2004. He was a gentle soul. Full of kindness and brilliance, with a flirtatious nature, and a thirst for knowledge and greater understanding of the universe. A brief visitation before his memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 1:00 PM at Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019