Déyon M. Virgil
Milwaukee - Born into Eternal Life on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Age 12. Cherished son of Timothy L. Virgil and Katrina Heard. Devoted brother of Timothy L. Virgil Jr., Candice Amos, Nathan L. Virgil, and Katrina "Angel" Virgil. Loving grandson of Marilyn Virgil and Loretta and Larry Heard. Also loved by a host of other family members and friends.
Déyon was a student at IDEAL School and an avid sports fan.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 7-11AM. Celebration of life at 11:17AM. Burial at Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019