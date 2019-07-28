Services
Diana E. Schermer

Diana E. Schermer Notice
Schermer, Diana E. (Nee Dern) Called home to Heaven on July 21, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Alvin. Dear mother of Cynthia (Jeff) Detro, Scott, and Gary (Lori). Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation Saturday August 3, from 10 AM - 12 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, with Memorial Service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mount Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis would be appreciated. To receive this obit/directions, text 1853074 to 414 301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
