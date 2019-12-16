|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Diana June Thomson B.S., RN
June 4, 1930 - January 22, 2019
I have loved you with all my heart throughout our 65 years of married life. It was a wonderful time even with the ups and downs, successes and disappointments, good times and not so good times.
You raised five children, saw them mature into responsible adults, marry and begin their own families. Our wish was that they enjoy their lives and find them as fulfilling as we did ours.
You've been our guiding light.
I particularly look back on your unselfish, willingness to work evenings and weekends, as your chosen nursing profession, so that I could return with your encouragement to graduate school at Marquette university. We as a family are where we are today because of Diana June Thomson. We can never thank you enough. We all miss you terribly. You have more than earned your place in Heaven, At the right hand of God where we will be together again. We as a family look forward to our reunion. God bless you until then.
My love always,
Your Husband, Bob
And children,
Jenny, JoEllen, Jeff, Mike, Mark
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 22, 2020