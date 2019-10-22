Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Diana L. Dams

Diana L. Dams
Diana L. Dams

Milwaukee - Went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 68. Significant other of Thomas Zbikowski. Beloved mother of Eric Hejdak, Stacy Hejdak and Ryan Hejdak. Sister of David (Bonnie), Robert and Michael (Elaine). Further survived by 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Sunday, October 27 from 10 AM - 12 Noon. Memorial Service at 12 Noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
