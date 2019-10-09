|
|
Diana L. Klement (Nee Kojis)
Went to God, October 6, 2019, age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late John Klement. Dear mother of John (Jodi) and Michael (Kim) Klement. Loving grandmother of Nick, Meghan, Josh, Hannah and Joey. Sister of Betty Mathison, Jo-Ellen (Tony) Reeves and the late Karen Dieter. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday October 14, 2019, from 4 - 6 PM at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP - ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 S. 92nd St., West Allis, with Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Interment 10 AM Tuesday at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019