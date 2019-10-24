|
|
Diana N. Diedrich
Richfield - (nee Pelzer)
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 21, 2019. Age 79 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick, her step-children, Fred and Janis Diedrich and her granddaughter, Jenny (the late Kyle Mills) Sengpiel. Loving mom of Scott Brockett, step-mom of Diane (Allen) Sengpiel and Karin and Judy Diedrich. Dear mother-in-law of Mary Susan (Jeff Turkal) Diedrich. Proud grandma of Dan Sengpiel, Stacy (Pat) Hampton, Steve Diedrich, Matt (Liz) Kleba, and Joe and Cody Kleba and great-grandma of Cooper and Wesley Hampton and James Kleba. Dear sister of Elaine (Lynn) Rettig and sister-in-law of Marion (the late Charles) Kudrna. Beloved aunt of Shane (Linsay) Rettig and their children, Julia and Dylon Rettig and Shera (Jerry) Pollock and their children, Ava and Amelia Pollock. Further survived by her cat, Tigger, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Diana will be held Sat. Nov. 9 at the Funeral Home from 10 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Inurnment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
Diana attended Lakeland College, was very involved in Girl Scouts and became an elementary school teacher. She loved the outdoors, hunting, wildlife and enjoyed spending time at the Milwaukee Public Museum where her father was a taxidermist for many years. She was a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation League where she spent many hours volunteering her time and teaching hunter safety. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019