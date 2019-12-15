|
Diana S. Roeseler
Milwaukee, WI - found eternal peace on December 11, 2019 at the age of 62. Loving sister of Cheryl Haertlein, Nancy (Dale) Champeau, Charles (Roberto) and Peggy (Tim) Jones. Beloved aunt to her nephew and three nieces and several great-nieces and nephews. Diana retired from Goodwill Industries after 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Audrey.
Vistation Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Service to follow, at 11AM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019